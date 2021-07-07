Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €17.97 ($21.14). Deutsche Telekom shares last traded at €17.97 ($21.14), with a volume of 5,462,003 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($25.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Deutsche Telekom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €22.02 ($25.91).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.19.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

