Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €68.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s current price.

DPW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.18 ($90.80) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €60.23 ($70.86).

Deutsche Post stock traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €58.34 ($68.64). The company had a trading volume of 1,729,025 shares. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €54.43.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

