Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€130.00” Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €140.17 ($164.90).

SU opened at €135.66 ($159.60) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €131.86. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

