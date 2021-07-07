DeGate (DG) Hits Market Capitalization of $21.55 Million

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One DeGate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000827 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DeGate has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. DeGate has a market cap of $21.55 million and $10,888.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00048810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00134802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00165615 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,675.04 or 1.00160649 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $341.43 or 0.00986229 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,280,730 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

