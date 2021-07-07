DeFiner (FIN) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. During the last seven days, DeFiner has traded up 57.5% against the US dollar. One DeFiner coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000562 BTC on major exchanges. DeFiner has a total market capitalization of $6.29 million and $351,666.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiner Coin Profile

DeFiner (FIN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,354,876 coins. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

