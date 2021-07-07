Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.26 and last traded at $24.29. 42,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 52,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

