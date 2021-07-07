Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DBTX. Citigroup started coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Decibel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Decibel Therapeutics stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.70. 4,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,628. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $24.39. The company has a market cap of $191.73 million and a PE ratio of -0.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.55). On average, analysts anticipate that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

