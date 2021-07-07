DEAPcoin Price Tops $0.0065 on Top Exchanges (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 7th. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $26.72 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00059217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00018464 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.02 or 0.00923966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00045116 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEP is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,121,105,767 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

