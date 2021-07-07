Dawn Hillman Buys 93 Shares of Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) Stock

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) insider Dawn Hillman bought 93 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £199.02 ($260.02).

LON NEXS traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 213 ($2.78). The company had a trading volume of 3,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,003. The stock has a market capitalization of £96.70 million and a PE ratio of -23.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 193.73. Nexus Infrastructure plc has a 52-week low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 214 ($2.80). The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.59.

Get Nexus Infrastructure alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides specialized infrastructure and engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems, as well as engages in high-rise construction activities.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.