DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock Position Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of DaVita worth $11,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,989,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,321 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $193,617,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 660,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,630,000 after purchasing an additional 98,456 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

NYSE:DVA opened at $120.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.65 and a 1-year high of $129.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.72.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $46,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,705.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $241,939.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,940.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,078,119. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.