Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a 135.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of 132.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DNKEY. UBS Group raised Danske Bank A/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Danske Bank A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nordea Equity Research lowered Danske Bank A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 129.00 to 124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.50.

Shares of Danske Bank A/S stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $8.87. 160,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,254. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.07. Danske Bank A/S has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 5.74%.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

