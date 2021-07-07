Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Daikin IndustriesLtd. alerts:

OTCMKTS DKILY opened at $19.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.86. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $24.06.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.