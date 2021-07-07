CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $81.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CONE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen cut CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.23.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $72.83 on Tuesday. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 196.84, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 21,628 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 13,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 342,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

