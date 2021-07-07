CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

CYBR stock opened at $136.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.16 and a beta of 1.29. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $169.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.13.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $136,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

