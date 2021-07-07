CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN) Given a C$12.00 Price Target at Raymond James

CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN) has been given a C$12.00 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 474.16% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CVE:NXR.UN traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,561. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.09. CVE:NXR.UN has a 1 year low of C$1.09 and a 1 year high of C$2.35. The stock has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75.

Get CVE:NXR.UN alerts:

CVE:NXR.UN Company Profile

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CVE:NXR.UN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVE:NXR.UN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.