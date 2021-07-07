CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN) Given a C$12.00 Price Target at Raymond James

CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN) has been given a C$12.00 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 474.16% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of CVE:NXR.UN traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,561. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.09. CVE:NXR.UN has a 1 year low of C$1.09 and a 1 year high of C$2.35. The stock has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75.
CVE:NXR.UN Company Profile
