Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $108.36 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $125.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.21%.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

