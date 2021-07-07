Crown Reaches Market Cap of $1.65 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Crown has a market cap of $1.65 million and $243.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can now be bought for $0.0601 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Crown has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,517.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.08 or 0.01495111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.66 or 0.00416186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00087287 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003979 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,531,734 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.