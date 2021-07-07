Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) dropped 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.04 and last traded at C$10.12. Approximately 245,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 759,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.35.

CRON has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$5.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.57.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.03. The firm has a market cap of C$3.76 billion and a PE ratio of -9.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

