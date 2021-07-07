Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 120,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.25% of PubMatic as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $494,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $73,217.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $128,112.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,483. 89.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

PUBM opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 77.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.47. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

