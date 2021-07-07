Credit Suisse AG Boosts Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 358,074 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,249 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $6,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. FMR LLC increased its stake in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Umpqua by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Umpqua by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Umpqua by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,096,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,883,000 after purchasing an additional 52,703 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Umpqua by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 916,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 114,711 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on UMPQ. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

