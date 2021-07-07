Credit Suisse AG Acquires 99,250 Shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) by 195.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,250 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 16.22% of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANEW. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 589.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 558.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,253,000.

Shares of ANEW opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF has a 1 year low of $36.84 and a 1 year high of $47.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.27.

