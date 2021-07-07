Credit Suisse AG Acquires 1,733 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Regal Beloit worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 395.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Regal Beloit stock opened at $129.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. Regal Beloit Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.21 and a fifty-two week high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

