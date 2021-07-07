CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $89.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Charles River have outperformed its industry over the past year, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenue beat in the past five quarters. The company has a widely-diversified business with service offerings across areas of functional expertise, client base and geographical regions. Solid global network provides it the opportunity to work with the world's leading professionals on multiple issues. Charles River's professional team has helped it achieve and maintain a solid reputation of providing high-quality consulting services. On the flip side, higher talent cost due to a competitive talent market act as major challenges. Seasonality weighs on Charles Rivers’ top line. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations is another concern. High debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.50. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,182. CRA International has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $90.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.74. The company has a market cap of $611.22 million, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. CRA International had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. CRA International’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $317,702.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,932.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $247,234.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,611 shares of company stock valued at $728,937 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CRA International in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CRA International during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CRA International during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CRA International during the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CRA International by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

