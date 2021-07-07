Cpwm LLC Sells 5,622 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Cpwm LLC trimmed its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Smartsheet by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,055,000 after purchasing an additional 91,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.53. 11,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,534. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $85.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -75.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.72.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $437,197.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 365,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,657,890.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $555,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,739.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,265 shares of company stock worth $18,700,966. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

