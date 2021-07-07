Cpwm LLC Sells 500 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Cpwm LLC cut its holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 53.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 49.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth $213,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRPL. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

PRPL stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

