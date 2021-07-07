Cpwm LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cpwm LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Cpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cpwm LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $21,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,943,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,087,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,010,000 after acquiring an additional 722,054 shares in the last quarter. Minot Capital LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $119,954,000. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,700,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.79. 21,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,373,837. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.07 and a 12-month high of $102.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.02.

