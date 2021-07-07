Cpwm LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cpwm LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $8,453,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $9,267,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,176,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,548,000 after acquiring an additional 29,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $915,000.

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,105. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.21. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.74 and a one year high of $77.32.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

