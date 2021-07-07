Cpwm LLC Increases Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Cpwm LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC owned 1.23% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $9,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 649,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,315,000 after buying an additional 29,051 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 619,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,508,000 after purchasing an additional 103,625 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 579,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,092,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 379,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 174,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,586,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

AVDE stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.07. The company had a trading volume of 57,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,296. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $46.73 and a 1-year high of $65.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.04.

