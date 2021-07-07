Cpwm LLC Buys 133,618 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cpwm LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 98.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 269,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Cpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,581,000 after purchasing an additional 537,343 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,426 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,444,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,853,000 after purchasing an additional 678,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,060 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,135,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,030,000 after acquiring an additional 328,224 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.71. 2,611,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74.

