Cowen Increases Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target to $51.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Cowen from $23.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.33% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

NYSE:SPCE traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.22. The company had a trading volume of 265,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,678,260. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.75.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,890,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,589,000 after purchasing an additional 194,894 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at $86,506,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,960,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,919,000 after acquiring an additional 381,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,654,000 after acquiring an additional 136,071 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

