Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 3,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of -0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.19.

Get Covalon Technologies alerts:

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.32 million during the quarter. Covalon Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 7.12%.

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has five proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform that is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity; medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device; aquaguard moisture barrier technology, an impermeable moisture barrier that allows the clinician or patient to cover wounds, dressings, and intravenous sites to keep them dry; and covaguard antimicrobial sanitizing technology that incorporates Benzalkonium Chloride into a lipid delivery system to surfaces and skin to kill viruses and bacteria.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Covalon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covalon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.