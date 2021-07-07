Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-$163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.03 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.140 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COUP. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $299.63.

COUP stock opened at $277.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of -73.96 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.35.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total transaction of $13,234,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,624,851.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total transaction of $249,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,436.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,942 shares of company stock worth $29,852,067 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

