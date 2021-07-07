Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of CJREF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 17,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,357. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.65.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 12.15%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.1916 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

