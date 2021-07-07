Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Short Interest Up 18.5% in June

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,720,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 9,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and sold 70,309,698 shares valued at $3,058,188,714. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

