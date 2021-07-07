Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 50.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,026 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,714,000 after purchasing an additional 101,734 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $431,293,000 after purchasing an additional 78,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Corning by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,239,000 after purchasing an additional 650,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,667,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GLW opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $3,575,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and sold 70,309,698 shares valued at $3,058,188,714. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

