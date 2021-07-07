Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $280,667,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,672 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Corning by 93.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,301,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,296 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 259.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,860,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

In related news, VP David L. Morse sold 35,004 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,575,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and sold 70,309,698 shares worth $3,058,188,714. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.78. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.