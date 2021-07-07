Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stake Decreased by Vector Capital Management L.P.

Vector Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,220,686 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 660,056 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone OnDemand accounts for approximately 6.1% of Vector Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vector Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $53,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSOD. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSOD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,797. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $315,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,890 shares of company stock worth $2,536,548 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSOD stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -85.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $55.50.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 59.68%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

