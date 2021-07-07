Contrasting Renren (NYSE:RENN) and America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Renren (NYSE:RENN) and America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Renren and America’s Car-Mart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A America’s Car-Mart 0 0 1 0 3.00

America’s Car-Mart has a consensus price target of $176.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.20%. Given America’s Car-Mart’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe America’s Car-Mart is more favorable than Renren.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Renren and America’s Car-Mart’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renren $18.11 million 15.31 -$19.22 million N/A N/A America’s Car-Mart $918.61 million 1.02 $104.14 million $14.95 9.48

America’s Car-Mart has higher revenue and earnings than Renren.

Volatility & Risk

Renren has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, America’s Car-Mart has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Renren and America’s Car-Mart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renren N/A N/A N/A America’s Car-Mart 11.34% 28.94% 13.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of Renren shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of America’s Car-Mart shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Renren shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of America’s Car-Mart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

America’s Car-Mart beats Renren on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renren

Renren Inc. engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals. It also provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Oak Pacific Interactive and changed its name to Renren Inc. in December 2010. Renren Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

