Contrasting Inhibrx (INBX) & The Competition

Inhibrx (NASDAQ: INBX) is one of 202 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Inhibrx to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inhibrx and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibrx $12.89 million -$76.12 million -9.66 Inhibrx Competitors $602.51 million $28.09 million 21.27

Inhibrx’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Inhibrx. Inhibrx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Inhibrx and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibrx 0 0 4 0 3.00 Inhibrx Competitors 1120 4464 9865 186 2.58

Inhibrx presently has a consensus target price of $34.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.17%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 31.59%. Given Inhibrx’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inhibrx has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.0% of Inhibrx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibrx and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibrx N/A N/A N/A Inhibrx Competitors -22,371.86% -120.54% -31.55%

Summary

Inhibrx rivals beat Inhibrx on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors. The company's therapeutic candidates also comprise INBRX-101, an Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Its preclinical programs include INBRX-106, a single domain antibody based hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. Inhibrx, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

