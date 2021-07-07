Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Has $37.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,991,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617,475 shares during the period. Vedanta makes up 7.9% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.32% of Vedanta worth $37,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEDL. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vedanta by 7.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vedanta by 24.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vedanta by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. increased its position in shares of Vedanta by 8.4% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 19,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vedanta by 8.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vedanta alerts:

Shares of VEDL stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,053. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65. Vedanta Limited has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter.

Vedanta Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.