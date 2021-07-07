Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 46,928 Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. Diamond S Shipping comprises 0.1% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 19.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 25,803 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 91.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 1,514.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 164.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

NYSE:DSSI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. 3,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,841. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Diamond S Shipping had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $87.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.81 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DSSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Diamond S Shipping Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.