CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Tops $0.12

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 6th. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $4.97 million and $97,466.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CONTRACOIN alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000408 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.71 or 0.00275887 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,482,638 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CONTRACOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CONTRACOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.