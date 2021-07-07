CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $5.10 million and $122,117.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001120 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00277642 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,709,638 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

