Conflux Network Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $225.84 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,778.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,381.77 or 0.06848397 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $529.00 or 0.01521040 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.56 or 0.00407019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00157057 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.30 or 0.00644936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.23 or 0.00414696 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007833 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.54 or 0.00343714 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 851,914,383 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

