Comparing Stride (NYSE:LRN) and Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU)

Stride (NYSE:LRN) and Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stride and Vitru’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stride $1.04 billion 1.14 $24.51 million $0.60 47.72 Vitru $100.80 million 3.96 $10.11 million $0.52 33.25

Stride has higher revenue and earnings than Vitru. Vitru is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stride, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.1% of Stride shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of Vitru shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Stride shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Stride and Vitru, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stride 0 1 3 0 2.75 Vitru 0 1 4 0 2.80

Stride currently has a consensus price target of $44.25, indicating a potential upside of 54.56%. Vitru has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential downside of 3.12%. Given Stride’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stride is more favorable than Vitru.

Profitability

This table compares Stride and Vitru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stride 4.68% 8.98% 4.80% Vitru N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Stride beats Vitru on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stride

Stride, Inc., a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services. It also provides institutionalÂ-non-managed public school programs, which offers instruction, curriculum, supplemental courses, marketing, enrollment, and other educational services; and institutional software and services, such as educational software and services to school districts, public schools, and other educational institutions. In addition, the company offers private pay schools and other services; and talent development services for individuals and enterprises in information technology fields. Further, it provides curriculum portfolios, pre-K and K-8 courses, high school courses, learning applications, and learning management systems; and TotalView, a student information system, which include a suite of online applications that offers administrators, teachers, parents, and students a view of student attendance, truancy management, graduation planning, communications, and learning kit shipment tracking. Additionally, the company provides a suite of services, such as academic support, and administrative and technology to students and their families, as well as directly to virtual and blended public schools, traditional schools, and school districts. It sells individual K-8 online courses and supplemental educational products directly to families. The company was formerly known as K12 Inc. and changed its name to Stride, Inc. in December 2020. Stride, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses. The company also offer continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 10 campuses that offers traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in FlorianÃ³polis, Brazil.

