Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.65

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 7580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BVN. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.61 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $185.89 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,244,364 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,588 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,795,189 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,180 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 8,035,945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,784 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,797,667 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,121,000 after acquiring an additional 424,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,295,011 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,018,000 after acquiring an additional 58,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

