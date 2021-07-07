Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 1,347.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 743,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 692,006 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 314,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

NYSE:SID opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.89. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 105.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.1228 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.