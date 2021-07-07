Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 18,369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,154,653 shares.The stock last traded at $6.84 and had previously closed at $6.86.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBS. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1,966.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

