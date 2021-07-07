Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stake Raised by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.06% of Commerce Bancshares worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $411,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $72.98 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $83.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.74.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

