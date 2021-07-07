Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,092,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,478 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 1.52% of Columbia Banking System worth $47,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 55,733.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.74.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.